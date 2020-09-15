Sharon (Alice Nelson) Barta

Sept. 23, 1948 - Sept. 13, 2020

CHARLESTON - Sharon (Alice Nelson) Barta, 71, 708 Suffolk Place, Charleston, Illinois, went Home at 8:50 a.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Odd Fellow Rebekah Home, Mattoon, Illinois, following a lengthy battle with vascular dementia. Her husband Dick was at her bedside during her final moments.

Sharon was born on September 23, 1948, in Sidney, Montana, to parents Ruben (1909-1970) and Vera (1916-1996) Nelson. In 1966, she graduated from Sidney High School and then attended Dana College in Blair, Nebraska, graduating in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. Her 34 year elementary, preschool, and Christian Ed teaching career began in St. Ansgar, Iowa (1970-1974) where she married fellow school district high school band director Dick (Richard) Barta on December 19, 1972. Four years in McLouth, Kansas (1974-1978) followed while Dick attended graduate school at the University of Kansas. In 1978, they moved to Charleston, Illinois, where Dick began his college teaching career in the music department at Eastern Illinois University. Their children, Alicia Dawn Barta Huffines (1978-) and Brandon Richard Barta (1985-), introduced the second but most important career for Sharon-that of mother. She was principally a stay-at-home mom for 11 years before once again picking up her teaching career in 1989 with her at-home preschool aptly named Sharing Horizons.

To say Sharon loved her work and the children she served really doesn't come close to telling her story. Teaching was all she ever wanted to do and she cherished every day she was blessed to do so, working tirelessly on lesson planning and preparation to meet the individual needs of her children. Everything she did was for and about the children and she naturally accomplished her task through wit, wisdom, kindness, and compassion. In essence, she knew how to engage the children and show them affection. Evaluation of daily activities was ever present and generally fell into three categories: what really happened today, were my words appropriate, and what did I miss. If she had a 'theme song' it would most certainly have to be "Bless the Beasts and the Children."

She is survived by her husband Dick (1942-) of 47 years, children Alicia (husband, Josh) of Seattle, Washington, and Brandon of Charleston, Illinois, sisters Donna Mae Bowser of San Antonio, Texas (children, Robert and Valerie), Doris Ingenito of Prescott, Arizona (husband, Bill and daughter, Julie), Susan Gurney of Fargo, North Dakota (husband, Jim and children, Deann and Benjamin).

No in-person service is planned at this time but will be scheduled when churches are once again fully open. An on-line computer memorial service via Zoom will be scheduled for later this week. Those wishing to watch the service who are not members of the First Presbyterian Church, Mattoon, Illinois ([email protected]) are asked to email the church to be invited to join the on-line service-a Zoom required component. Schilling Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Internment will be at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston, Illinois.

Memorials in her honor may be made to the Christian Ed Area of the First Presbyterian Church (10 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon Illinois 61938), the Alzheimer's Association (2309 W. White Oaks Dr, Springfield, Illinois 62704), or a memorial fund of choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.

The family would very much like to thank Pastor Matthew Froeschle, Youth Director Toby Montgomery and our church family of the First Presbyterian Church for their prayers and support, with a special thank you to Sue and Denny Gathmann, Karen and Leon Huffmaster, Kathy Shaffer, Patty Bollinger, Jean Jones, Susan Riggert, Vicki Williams, Becky and Bill Thurn, Jo and John Swick, Nancy Page, Mary-Nance Miller, Sue Armstrong, and Rae Miller for their ever present support, and her friends and wonderful neighbors Karen Murphy, Marsha Dawson, Jan and John Cox, and long time neighbor and best friend Margaret Brown.