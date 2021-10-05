Sharon Kay (Hanners) Beck

Feb. 1, 1943 - Oct. 1, 2021

MATTOON - It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Sharon Kay (Hanners) Beck of Mattoon, IL on October 1, 2021, at the age of 78 years.

A graveside service in her honor was held at 2:00 PM, Monday, October 4, 2021, at Humboldt Township Cemetery in Humboldt, IL. Pastor Dave Dolan officiated. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 was in charge of services.

Sharon was born in Clark County, IL on February 1, 1943, to Ralph and Sarah Agnes (Comer) Hanners. She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Ralph L. Beck and wife Shirley of Mattoon, IL, Diane L. Hubbard and husband Michael of Clarksville, IL and Joshua C. Beck of Mattoon, IL; siblings: Sandra Washburn and husband Charley of Casey, IL, Ralph Dwayne Hanners of Hazel Dell, IL, Dave Paul of Rose Hill, IL; five grandchildren: Jeremy L. Beck and wife Kelly of VA, Sarah B. Fair of IL, Holly R. Doty and significant other Richard Medina of TX, Jillian M. Beck of TX, Claire E. Beck of IL; six great-grandchildren: Patrick Turner of MI, Payton L. Beck of IN, Allie N. Fair of IL, Katie L. Beck of VA, Trenton and Travis Doty of TX, numerous relatives; many special friends; and a special adopted granddaughter, Monica Paro of MD. She was predeceased by her loving parents; one sister, Shirley Ann Paul; and one granddaughter, Abbey Hansmann.

Sharon was a member of New Life Church in Sullivan, IL, and the American Legion in Mattoon, IL. A longtime employee of General Electric in Mattoon, IL she retired in 1996 after forming many lasting friendships.

An avid cook, Sharon's family looked forward to her fried chicken and homemade noodles as they were the best around and remembered by all who sampled them. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, bowling, traveling, and dining out; but her fondest moments were spent in fellowship with her friends and family.

Above all, Sharon's commitment and loyalty to her family was unquestionable. All who were touched by her warmth and love will be comforted by their many fond memories.

Memorial gifts in her honor may be made to Lincolnland Hospice of Sarah Bush Lincoln, 1004 Health Center Drive, Mattoon, IL 61938.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.