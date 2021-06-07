Sharon Nickles

March 12, 1953 - June 4, 2021

WESTFIELD – Sharon Ann Nickles, 68, of rural Westfield, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at SBLHC, with her family at her side.

The graveside funeral service honoring her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Embarrass Cemetery, rural Redmon, with Pastor Matt McGregor officiating. Memorials may be directed to the family. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.

Sharon was born March 12, 1953 at Paris, Illinois, daughter of Virgil and Edith Lorraine Simmons. She married Dallas Steven Nickles, February 12, 1972 in Paris; He preceded her into Heaven, May 2, 2021. Survivors include their children, Heather Ann Nickles of Effingham and Jared (Jeniece) Nickles of Hindsboro; and grandchildren, Justin Thomas Nichols, Katie Ann Linder, and Jonika Nickles. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Darlene McDaniel.

Sharon retired as a Department Manager from WalMart after twenty-five years. She had also been a Certified Special Education Aide. Sharon enjoyed spending time in the mountains of Tennessee and on the Gulf Coast. She loved feeding birds and tending her flowers, and one of her proudest achievements was getting her Christmas Cactus to bloom. Sharon treasured spending time with Dallas and their grandchildren.