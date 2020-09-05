Sherry Lynn (Bell) Finley

May 27, 1960 - Sept. 2, 2020

WINDSOR, Illinois - Sherry Lynn (Bell) Finley, 60, of Windsor, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Nashville Tennessee with her daughters by her side.

Sherry was born on May 27, 1960, in Mattoon, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Clara Jane (Groves) Bell. She was a 1978 graduate of Windsor High School and received her associate degree from Lake Land College in Mattoon, Illinois. Sherry married Jeff Finley and from that union they were blessed with two daughters, Regan and Devan.

Sherry's greatest joy in life was her daughters and could be found cheering them on at all their sporting events through the years.

Surviving are her two daughters: Regan Finley and Devan Finley, both of Nashville, Tennessee; mother, Clara Jane Bell of Windsor, Illinois; two brothers: Terry (Diane) Bell and Barry (Toni) Bell, all of Windsor, Illinois; four nieces; two great nieces and two great nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor, Illinois with Reverend Richard Eident officiating. Burial will take place in Ash Grove Cemetery in rural Windsor, Illinois. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor, Illinois. Memorials may be made in Sherry's name to the Huntington's Disease Society of America or the donor's favorite charity and sent to Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, c/o Sherry Finley, 207 N. Oak, Windsor, Illinois 61957.

