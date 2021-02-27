Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Shirley Ann Tyler
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave
Mattoon, IL

Shirley Ann Tyler

July 4, 1943 - Feb. 19, 2021

MATTOON - Shirley Ann Tyler, age 77 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 8:10 PM Friday, February 19, 2021 at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.

Private family services in her honor will be held at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley was born July 4, 1943 in Paris, IL to the late Palmer Wilson and Janice Naddlay (Hanner) Allison. She is survived by one daughter, Kim Jones and husband Tom of Rock Spring, GA; one son, W. Lee Johnson and wife Marty of Alpine, UT; one brother, Walter Allison and wife Diane of Catlin, IL; six grandchildren: Allison Gibbons and husband Doug of Green Bay, WI, Andrew Jones of Mattoon, IL, Dallin Johnson and wife Bri of Spanish Fork, UT, Damon Johnson and wife Shayla of Glendale, AZ, Hailee Johnson of St. George, UT, Maloree Hallman of Alpine, UT; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother, David Allison.

In 2009 Shirley retired from Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL after many dedicated years of service. Previously she worked for Paris Community Hospital in Paris, IL as Director of Nursing; A P & S Clinic in Terre Haute, IN; and Zenith Manufacturing in Paris, IL. An expert in her field she also served as a Legal Nurse Consultant and specialized as a Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nurse. During her career, Shirley had the pleasure of taking many nurses under her wing to guide and train.

Shirley was a member of Order of the Eastern Star of Illinois, Mattoon, IL.

The true heart of a mom and grandma, Shirley's highest priorities and greatest moments were spent making memories with her family. She will be greatly missed, and fondly remembered.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
Kim and all your family, I am sorry to hear about the loss of your mom. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. May the arms of the Lord wrap around you to give you comfort and peace. I had the pleasure and honor of working with your mom for many years. She was an exceptional, awesome and caring nurse.
Ramona Tomshack
February 27, 2021
Sorry for your loss Kim and family. Prayers for comfort.
Tracie Katz Inman
February 27, 2021
To Kim and family, so sorry for your loss! She was very nice and a caring nurse. Prayers for comfort.
Patti Kendall
February 27, 2021
Kim and family, deepest sympathy for the loss of your mom. She was such a kind person and great nurse.
Sally Leitch
February 27, 2021
