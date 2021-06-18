Susan Elaine Bales

July 15, 1936 - June 13, 2021

MATTOON - Susan Elaine Bales, age 84 of Mattoon, IL passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her residence in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, 1601 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Pastor Todd Krost is officiating with the assistance of Reverend Ron Dickinson. A committal service will immediately follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday evening, June 22, 2021, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938.

Susan was born July 15, 1936, to the late Harold Gaudy "HG" and Martha May (Ozee) Bowen. She married Paul L. "Larry" Bales on February 14, 2004; he preceded her in death May 27, 2019. She was previously married to Jim Beals for twenty-five years and later married Rex V. Blackford on July 15, 1984; he preceded her in death on August 10, 1998. She is survived by one son, Paul Beals of Charleston, IL; one daughter, Rosanne Reynolds and husband Greg of Shelbyville, IL; one grandson, Matt Helton of Urbana, IL; one granddaughter, Aimee Christner and husband Jacob of Shelbyville, IL; two step-grandchildren: Daniel Reynolds (Kindall) of Moweaqua, IL, Marissa Sims and husband Tyler of Pana, IL; two great-grandchildren: Silas and Kairi Christner; five great step-grandchildren: Mia, Morgan, Arlo Reynolds, Hudson and Avery Sims. She was preceded in death by her three brothers: Stephen, Peter, and Marc Bowen; and grandparents, Carl and Rose Ozee.

Susan graduated from Mattoon High School and later earned her master's degree in teaching from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL. With her passion for learning, Susan attended courses Guatemala City, Guatemala and Madrid, Spain, and taught classes in Mexico. For twenty-nine years, she had an impactful career as a Spanish and Social Studies teacher in the Bethany School District CUSD 301 and Dieterich, IL. During that time, Susan belonged to many organizations: Retired Teacher Association of Moultrie County, Illinois Education Association, National Education Association, Friends of the Library, Quadrangle Literary Club. She served as the President for Bethany School District Union and later as a financial consultant after her retirement.

Susan was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Mattoon, IL, an associate member of Beach United Methodist Church of Fort Myers Beach, FL, and an active member of The United Methodist Women's Organization, both on a local and district level.

A caring and selfless woman, Susan dedicated her time and supported numerous charitable organizations for many years. In addition to being an avid reader, she was a world traveler, visiting and enjoying dozens of countries. She will be remembered for her cheerful demeanor, zest for life and adventures, and as a force to be reckon with.

Memorials in her honor may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1601 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 or any charity of choice.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Pinnacle in Home Care staff and other caregivers for their generosity and support.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Pinnacle in Home Care staff and other caregivers for their generosity and support.