Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tami Belton-Rocke
FUNERAL HOME
Edwards Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Arcola, IL

Tami Belton-Rocke

Jan. 26, 1974 - Sept. 15, 2021

LOVINGTON - Tami Belton-Rocke, 47 of Lovington, IL passed away at 7:55 P.M. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the Vineyard Church, 1805 S. Hamilton St., in Sullivan, IL. Pastor Jim Plank and Pastor Chad Yoder will officiate. Burial will be in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Vineyard Church in Sullivan, IL. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Tami was born on January 26, 1974, in Monticello, IL. She was a daughter of Larry Franklin and Regina Sue (Thompson) Belton. She married David Rocke on March 31, 2006, in Weatherford, TX.

She is survived by her husband, David Rocke and his children: Allison Marie Reider of Bonnie, IL, Alicia Renee Miller and her husband Kyle of Arthur, IL and Shane Travis Rocke of Lovington, IL; her parents, Larry and Jeannie Belton of Arthur, IL; one sister, Jennifer Dawn Anderson and her husband Chad of Sheridan, IL, and their children: Zachary Emmitt White and Lane Allen Anderson; and seven step-grandchildren: Anthony William Conner, Lilliana Grace Reider, Juliana Lynne Reider, Elijah Kane Reider, Makenzie Judith Miller, Shawn David Miller and Austin Jay Miller.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Tami was a member of the Vineyard Church in Sullivan, IL, the Kaskaskia Country Club, the National Cutting Horse Association, and the American Quarter Horse Association.

Tami was the Vice President of Bear Creek Truss in rural Tuscola, IL. She had a passion for Bear Creek Truss customers, employees, golfing, and riding horses competitively. Tami enjoyed spending her free time decorating or planning any kind of party or event. Tami loved hosting friends and family and took great pride in making her house a home. Tami was especially fond of her black lab, Angus.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Vineyard Church in Sullivan, IL.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Vineyard Church
1805 South Hamilton St., Sullivan, IL, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Edwards Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We send our deepest sympathy to the Rocke and Belton families. Tami was such a beautiful daughter, sister, and wife and we hope you find comfort and peace knowing she is whole again. Larry and Pam Hissong
Pamela L. Hissong
September 20, 2021
Dave Rocke,Larry Belton, Everyone at Bear Creek I am deeply saddened to learn Tami has passed away. I´m thinking of all of you and am so sorry for your loss
John Heneberry
September 19, 2021
Jeannie, so so sorry to hear of the loss of your daughter Tami. Prayers for you, your husband and your entire family.
Marsha Stanton
School
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results