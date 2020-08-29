Thelma Eileen Hill

July 28, 1928 - August 26, 2020

MATTOON - Thelma Eileen Hill, age 92, of Charleston passed away at 4:19 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Graveside services honoring her life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Saturday at Schilling Funeral Home. The family requests all guests in attendance wear a mask.

Eileen was born on July 27, 1928 in Effingham the daughter of Grant and Elsie (Brown) Hill.

Survivors include her sister Mary Kozicki of Indiana and several nieces and nephews. Thelma was preceded in death by her parents and several brothers and sisters.

Eileen retired from the Indiana School District after 35 years of service. She was a member of the Central Church of God in Indiana. Eileen enjoyed going to the riverboat casinos. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends.

Eileen loved her pets and owned many chihuahuas over the years. Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Coles County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.