Theron Dwight "Herc" Swinford
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave
Mattoon, IL

Theron "Herc" Dwight Swinford

June 1, 1948 - June 14, 2021

MATTOON - Theron "Herc" Dwight Swinford, age 73 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 7:47 AM, Monday June 14, 2021, at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Mattoon, IL.

A graveside service in his honor will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, June 28, 2021, at Zion Hill Cemetery, Paradise Township, Coles County, IL. Pastor Rickey Ferguson will officiate. Military Rites will be conducted by Mattoon VFW Post 4325. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Herc was born June 1, 1948, to the late Theren D. and Betty K. (Farrier) Swinford. He married Peggy D. Arthur (Hutton) on March 13, 2001, in Paducah, KY; she survives and resides in Mattoon, IL. He was previously married to Sally (Wheeler) Parsons. He is survived by one son, T.D. Swinford and fiancee Mindy Shannon of Satellite Beach, FL; one stepdaughter, Erika Arthur and significant other Steven Tipton of Mattoon, IL; one sister, Thaila Hale and husband Jay of Windsor, IL; and one nephew, J.C. Hale and significant other Sara Graham of Windsor, IL; one brother-in-law, Roger Hutton of Monterey, CA. He is preceded in death by one stepdaughter, Greta M. Arthur; and one sister-in-law, Sammy Hutton.

Herc honorably served two tours as a Navy SeaBee during the Vietnam War. He was proud to have been a member of the Patriots group with many others who marched in parades and held candlelight vigils honoring veterans and those missing in action. Herc had been a lifetime member of the Mattoon VFW Post 4325, and past member of the American Legion, and Eagle's Club.

He had worked in construction for Swinford and Son Construction and with other contractors prior to his retirement. Always eager to learn, Herc kept up with current world and local events and sports. He loved watching TCM old movies, nature, and animal shows. Herc will be remembered for his generosity and loyalty to family and friends. He looked forward to meeting with his cronies on Fridays at House Brothers Tavern. Always Proud of TD and Erika, he bragged about them to whoever would listen.

Memorials in his honor may be made to Coles County Animal Shelter, 6818 North County Road 1120 East, Charleston, IL 61920.

Please visit www.mitchelljerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Zion Hill Cemetery
Paradise Township, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was in the same class as Herc. I remember him as being a little shy, always friendly, kind, and easy to laugh. I'm sorry for your loss, I know he will be missed
And.rea Sparks McGarvey
School
July 4, 2021
So Sorry
Rickshook
June 23, 2021
Have a lot of fond memories of Herc from high school to when we returned from the military. Use to pick him up with a couple of other guys for school in the mornings and we would listen to Howard Cosell and Herc would try to imitate him...funny. But the best was when we went to Gas Light Square in St. Louis in the summer of 66 and later to the Blue Note Club in East St. Louis. It's one of those thing that you had to be there to understand. A great guy that will be miss.
Terry Sparling (RB)
June 22, 2021
