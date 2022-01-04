Menu
Thomas C. "Tom" McClellan
Thomas C. "Tom" McClellan

TOLEDO - Thomas C. "Tom" McClellan, 74, of rural Toledo, IL passed away Wednesday December 29, 2021 in his residence.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Michael School in Sigel, IL.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 PM Monday, January 3, 2022 in the Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until service time Monday, January 3, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Brush Creek Cemetery in Spring Point Township, Illinois.

For full obituary and to send online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home, Inc.
520 Oak Avenue PO Box 339, Neoga, IL
Jan
3
Funeral service
3:30p.m.
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home, Inc.
520 Oak Avenue PO Box 339, Neoga, IL
