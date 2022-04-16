Thomas Roy Romack

March 30,1954 - April 13, 2022

LERNA - Thomas Roy Romack, age 68 of Lerna, IL, sadly passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas was born on March 30,1954, in Mattoon, IL, to the late Roy L. and Ina M. (Reed) Romack.

He is survived by his fiancee, Brenda K. Drumm of Lerna, IL; four children: Jeremy T. Romack and wife Crystal of Ashmore, IL, Josh A. Romack and wife Shelly of Janesville, IL, Jessica R. Olague and husband Ynes IV of Ormand Beach, FL, James W. Romack of Neoga, IL; twenty-four grandchildren: Denise, Daniel, Wyatt, Kameron, Kahli, Allison, Akera, Deja, Trystyn, Mackynzie, Ailiyah, YnesRae, Layla, Juliayen, Declyn, Korbyn, Lydia, Piper, Josiah, Dallas, Hannah, Jacob, Dusty, Cassidy; nine great-grandchildren: Kaiden, Bryier, Hailey, Harper, Lyle, Jax, Zayne, Isla and Lyl; two brothers: Paul Romack and wife Nancy of Mattoon, IL, John Romack of Evansville, IN; and five sisters: Janice Lenoir of Cocoa Beach, FL, Yuna Smith and husband Charlie, Myrna Strong of Charleston, IL, Cheryl Steproe and husband Jerry of Arcola, IL, and Kay Henderson of Charleston, IL.

He is preceded by his sister, Ann Hervey.

Thomas was employed by NCI Building Systems in Mattoon, IL, for numerous years before retiring in 2018. He was a master in welding and skilled in woodworking. He enjoyed fishing and attending rummage sales where he became of collector of many trinkets throughout the years. Thomas had a passion for his many Harley- Davidson motorcycles he owned throughout his lifetime. They were his pride and joy, so much so that he displayed in the living room and decorated for the holiday season.

Thomas will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered.

Memorials in his honor may be made to American Diabetes Association of Illinois, 30 N. Michigan Avenue, Suite 2015, Chicago, IL, 60602.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with his family.