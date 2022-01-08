Thomas A. Walk

NEOGA - Thomas A. Walk 77, of Neoga, Illinois passed away Wednesday January 5, 2022 in the HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to the Neoga Bucks Club of Neoga, Illinois.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday January 11, 2022 in the St. Michael the Archangel Church in Sigel, Illinois. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday January 10, 2022 also in the church. Burial will be in the St. Michael Cemetery in Sigel, Illinois with Military Honors.

For full obituary and to express online condolences, go to www.swengel-odell.com.