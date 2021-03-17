Menu
Tina L. Neason
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon, IL

Tina L. Neason

Feb. 4, 1940 - March 15, 2021

MATTOON - Tina L. Neason, 81, of Mattoon, IL passed away peacefully at 6:13 a.m. on March 15, 2021 at her residence with her husband by her side.

No visitation will be held at this time. Private family services will take place at a later date. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Tina was born on February 4, 1940 in Mattoon, IL. She is survived by her husband, James D. Neason; two daughters: Kathy Awalt (Terry) and Karen Littleton (Mike); two grandchildren: Jaime Stillings (Jacob) and Josh Peterson (Amber); and three great-grandchildren.

Tina passed along to her daughters her love and talents for cooking and baking. She leaves behind many fond memories and cherished times spent with family and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed!

The family kindly asks their privacy be respected at this time. No flowers or food are necessary.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 17, 2021.
So sorry for your loss. She was truly amazing
Melanie Quast Farmer
March 17, 2021
