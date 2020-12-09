Vera Bezruki

April 4, 1927 - Nov. 21, 2020

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas – Vera Bezruki, age 93, of Overland Park, KS and former longtime Charleston resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Her Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 921 Madison Avenue in Charleston with Father Braden Maher presiding. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor may be directed to the Haiti Connection as Vera always felt that everyone should be able to have a home of their own. Gifts may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Vera was born in Cherkasy, Ukraine on April 4, 1927 and was the daughter of George and Mary (Zabolotny) Piotenko. She married Michael Bezruki in Munich, Germany the summer of 1945 and he preceded her in death in 2001. Michael and Vera were the parents of four children: Lydia (Richard) Marien of Overland Park, KS, Don (Peggy) Bezruki of Verona, WI, Chris (Ann) Bezruki of Wichita, KS and Eugene Bezruki (deceased). She was a grandmother to seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Vera and Michael brought their family to the United States in September of 1949 and became proud citizens. She was a registered nurse working for many years at Charleston Memorial Hospital and later for the Lincolnland Visiting Nurse organization. Vera's deep and abiding faith guided her life. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Charleston where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and volunteered in various aspects of Christian service.

Vera enjoyed flower gardening and meeting and talking with people in that thick Ukrainian accent that she never lost. She dearly loved her family with all her heart, always wanting the best for them. She will always be remembered in their hearts for her bravery, grit, determination and love. Vera was always full of thanks for the community of Charleston and the kindness of many people. Vera was greatly admired by many and will be missed by all her loved ones.

