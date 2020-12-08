Vera Estella (Jividen) Myers

Feb. 19, 1926 - Dec. 4, 2020

CHARLESTON - Vera Estella (Jividen) Myers, 94, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones, on December 4, 2020.

Vera was born on February 19, 1926 in Hammond, IL. She was the daughter of Nellie Susan (Harshbarger) Jividen and John Franklin Jividen of Tuscola. Vera was a 1944 graduate of Sullivan High School. She married Gene Myers of Sullivan on December 20, 1945. Their first home was in Port Hueneme, CA. During this time, Vera enjoyed working as a secretary and an accountant on the Naval Base. Their family began in the warm California sun with the birth of their first child, Gerald (Gerry) Myers. They soon returned to Illinois (Sullivan) and continued to expand their family with the birth of their daughters, Darlene (Myers) Matheson and Marianne (Myers) Stites. The family later moved to Charleston where their family continued to grow with the birth of nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Vera had a love for animals. Throughout her life she owned multiple dogs, most recently the love of her life was her maltipoo, Charles (Charlie). They enjoyed taking walks together, watching the birds and feeding the squirrels. In her younger years Vera enjoyed bowling, dancing and family gatherings. Vera was a woman of many talents, a few of which include: cooking, baking, cake decorating, painting, drawing, quilting and sewing. Vera loved the Christmas Season and always wanted her home filled with love and laughter. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Vera was preceded in death by both of her parents, one son in law, her son, her husband, and all of her siblings. Vera was the very last one to board the train to her heavenly home.

A private celebration of Vera's life will be held for immediate family in the Spring. Memorials are suggested to the Moultrie County PAWS, 10 Leisure Acres, Sullivan, IL 61951. Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.