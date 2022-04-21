Victor Preston Castle

Feb. 16, 1944 - April 20, 2022

CHARLESTON - Victor Preston Castle, 78, of rural Charleston, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his home, with family at his side.

His graveside funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Liberty Cemetery, rural Charleston, with Pastor Jerry Sweeney officiating. Military rites will be performed by Paul McVey V.F.W. Post #1592 and Charleston American Legion Post. Arrangements: Caudill-King. Memorials in his honor may be made to the Silas K. Sims Scholarship Fund or the Salvation Army.

Victor was born February 16, 1944, in Cook County, IL, son of Rondle V. and Rosalie (Dunifer) Castle. He married Joy Elizabeth Sweeney, October 2, 1964, at Charleston; she survives. Also surviving are their sons, Todd Preston Castle and wife Sandra of Jackson, TN, and Daniel Paul Castle and wife Christine of San Antonio, TX. Two grandchildren: Paige Elizabeth Castle and Lydia Victoria Castle, both of San Antonio, TX; and one half-sister, Kathy Gray.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Victor was a U.S. Army Infantry veteran and a member of Paul McVey V.F.W. Post #1592. He had worked as a Pressman at Moore's Business Forms and retired from EIU as a Building Service Worker. Victor enjoyed hunting and fishing.