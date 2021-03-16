Virginia Lee Hitchcock

Oct. 17, 1935 - March 14, 2021

MATTOON - Virginia Lee Hitchcock, age 85, of Mattoon passed away at 4:32 a.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Heartland Senior Living.

Graveside services honoring her life will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Virginia was born on October 17, 1935 in Cumberland County the daughter of Stanley and Bessie (Van Dyke) Gordon. She married Wayne Thomas Hitchcock on July 25, 1953. He preceded her in death on November 17, 1992.

Survivors include her daughter: Cynthia (Jack) Ralston and Tina (Mike) Bowling; granddaughter, Emily Bowling; special aunt, Marge Smith; and brother, Doug Gordon.

In addition to her husband, Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Bobby, Merle and Larry Gordon.

Virginia worked at Wal-Mart in the women's department and as a door greeter. She was an avid reader, enjoyed watching TV and bird watching. Virginia loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter Emily. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.

