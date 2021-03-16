Menu
Virginia Lee Hitchcock
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon, IL

Virginia Lee Hitchcock

Oct. 17, 1935 - March 14, 2021

MATTOON - Virginia Lee Hitchcock, age 85, of Mattoon passed away at 4:32 a.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Heartland Senior Living.

Graveside services honoring her life will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Virginia was born on October 17, 1935 in Cumberland County the daughter of Stanley and Bessie (Van Dyke) Gordon. She married Wayne Thomas Hitchcock on July 25, 1953. He preceded her in death on November 17, 1992.

Survivors include her daughter: Cynthia (Jack) Ralston and Tina (Mike) Bowling; granddaughter, Emily Bowling; special aunt, Marge Smith; and brother, Doug Gordon.

In addition to her husband, Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Bobby, Merle and Larry Gordon.

Virginia worked at Wal-Mart in the women's department and as a door greeter. She was an avid reader, enjoyed watching TV and bird watching. Virginia loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter Emily. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Coles County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Dodge Grove Cemetery
IL
