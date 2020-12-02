Menu
Virginia I. Rose

Virginia I. (Morrison) Rose

WINDSOR - Virginia I. (Morrison) Rose, 99, of Windsor, IL passed away at 3:57 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor followed by graveside services in Windsor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Virginia's name to the donor's favorite charity and mailed to Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, c/o Virginia Rose, 207 N. Oak, Windsor, IL 61957. Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Virginia is survived by her son, Randal (Linda) Rose of Monticello; three grandchildren: Derrick Rose of Livonia, MI, Allyson (Doug) Bisby of Pawleys Island, SC and Adriene (Shane) Bowen of Murrells Inlet, SC and five great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Walter E. Rose and six brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Virginia's name to the Windsor Harvest Picnic or donor's favorite charity and mailed to Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, c/o Virginia Rose, 207 N. Oak, Windsor, IL 61957. Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Virginia's honor at www.lghfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home
207 North Oak Street, Windsor, IL 61957
