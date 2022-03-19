Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Wanda Berniece Elson
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street
Shelbyville, IL

Wanda Berniece Elson

Dec. 9, 1943 - March 17, 2022

WINDSOR - Wanda Berniece "Bernie" Elson, 78, of Windsor, IL, passed away at 12:49 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, in her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Ash Grove Christian Church, Windsor, IL, with Rev. Patrick Powers officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Cochran's Grove Cemetery, Windsor, IL. Memorials may be given to Ash Grove Christian Church. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.

Bernie was born on December 9, 1943, in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of Walter Leo and Wanda Elizabeth (Calhoun) Wade. She graduated from Mattoon High School in the Class of 1961. Bernie married Lowell Joseph "Joe" Elson on January 26, 1963. Bernie enjoyed being a farm wife and loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Ash Grove Christian Church, Windsor, IL.

Bernie is survived by her husband, Joe; son, David Elson (Dana Felty) of Windsor, IL; daughter, Beth Barker (Mark Mathis) of Shelbyville, IL; brothers: Jr. Wade of Charleston, IL, and Chuck Wade (Vicki) of Lerna, IL; sister, Carole Lang of Charleston, IL; five grandchildren: Rachel Harris (Mark) of Gays, IL, Hannah Camfield (Ace) of Virginia Beach, VA, Ben Elson (Sierra) of Windsor, IL, Danny Barker (Jennifer) of Shelbyville, and Jason Barker (Erin) of Shelbyville; and great-grandchildren, Anthony Harris, Ryan Harris, Christopher Barker, Brody Barker, and Weston Elson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Chris Barker; daughter-in-law, Debby Elson; sister, Linda Dailey (Steve), and brother-in-law, John Lang.

Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Ash Grove Christian Church
Windsor, IL
Mar
19
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Ash Grove Christian Church
Windsor, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
