Willard E. DeLong

Oct. 12, 1936 - Oct. 14, 2020

MATTOON - Willard E. DeLong, 84, Mattoon, peacefully entered his heavenly home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 5:45 p.m. at his residence surrounded by his family.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home, 1301 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. An additional visitation will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Ryan Hayden officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Zion Hill Cemetery.

Willard was born on October 12, 1936, the middle of seven children born to Oris and Hazel (Winings) DeLong in rural Shelby County. He married Donna Steele March 9, 1969, in Mattoon.

Willard was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a man of faith and was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Mattoon. Willard retired from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston as a Police Officer. He was then a part-time delivery man for Car Quest for a few years before fully retiring. Willard enjoyed watching football, old Westerns and World War II movies. He enjoyed walking, listening to old gospel music, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Willard is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Donna DeLong of Mattoon; their two loving daughters: Tammy James of Mattoon and Connie (Steve) Kline of Lerna; grandchildren: Colleen, Michael, Amelia and Kaitlyn; two sisters: Mary Foltz of Mattoon and Janet (Phil) Trier of Redondo Beach, CA; sister-in-law, Judy DeLong of Lacey, WA; and several nieces and nephews. Willard was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charles and Larry; and two sisters: Deloris and Diane.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his honor may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.