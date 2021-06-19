Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Willard F. Schlabach
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson's Funeral Home - Ava
206 South Fifth Street
Ava, IL

Willard F. Schlabach

Jan. 1, 1938 - June 7, 2021

AVA – Willard F. Schlabach, 83, of Ava, IL, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family, on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 12:20 AM.

Willard was born January 1, 1938, in Arthur, IL, to Fred and Mary (Yoder) Schlabach. He married Esther Fern Lee on August 28, 1958. She survives.

Willard is also survived by two daughters: Doris (Gerald) Yoder of Arthur, IL and Marilyn (Kenneth) Otto of McBain, MI; six sons: Clyde (Treva) of Arthur, IL, Lavern (Dorothy) of Tuscola, IL, Gary (Dorothy) of Williams, IN, Richard (Mary Ellen) of Ava, IL, Duane (Andi) of Monticello, IL and Ervin (Heidi) of Mattoon, IL. Willard has thirty-one grandchildren; seventy-five great grandchildren; three brothers; and three sisters.

Willard is preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren; one great grandson; one brother; two sisters and one son-in-law.

Willard was founder and former owner of Schlabach Bike Shop in Arthur, IL. He was a member of the Shawnee Amish Church of Ava, IL.

Visitation is to be in the afternoon of Friday, June 18, 2021 and all day on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., Sunday, June 20, 2021. All services will be held at the Richard Schlabach residence at 213 Foss Road, Ava, IL. Burial will be at Shawnee Amish Church Cemetery – East, Campbell Hill, IL. To sign the guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jun. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Richard Schlabach residence
213 Foss Road, Ava, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson's Funeral Home - Ava
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilson's Funeral Home - Ava.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.