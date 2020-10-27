William H. Richter

Dec. 30, 1933 - Oct. 25 2020

LERNA - William H. Richter, age 86 of Lerna, IL passed away at 10:44 AM, Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Heartland Senior Living in Neoga, IL.

A funeral service in his honor will take place at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Janesville Cemetery; Richard Richter will officiate. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL is in charge of services.

Bill was born on December 30, 1933 in Pleasant Grove Township, Coles County, IL, to the late Irvin A. and Mildred E. (Baker) Richter. He married his wife, Barbara A. Tipton on October 22, 1954 in Lerna, IL; she preceded him in death on March 11, 2000. He is survived by his daughter, Jean Ann Strong and husband Richard J. of Lerna, IL; four grandchildren: Ryan Strong and wife Kali of Flora, IL, Rachel Burcham and husband Brad of St. Jacob, IL, Ramey Gajewski and husband Michael of Broomfield, CO, Robyn Edwards and husband Doug of Greenup, IL; four great grandchildren: Lila and John Strong of Flora, IL, Brooklyn and Raelyn Burcham of St. Jacob, IL; and two brothers, James Richter and wife Linda, Fred Richter and wife Jane, all of Lerna, IL.

Bill honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1956-1958 as a Military Policeman. He was a co-owner and co-operator of Richter Farms until his retirement. When Bill was not working at the family farm, he drove for A&B Trucking, and Lovelace Trucking of Mattoon, IL. He was an active member of the community, holding memberships in the Lions Club of Lerna, IL, Coles County Farm Bureau, Masonic Wabash Lodge #179, and Lincoln Fire Protection District, volunteer for station two.

A true farmer at heart, Bill's devotion to the land and livestock was unmeasurable; however, his love for family surpassed all else. A good and simple life is what he led. His legacy will live on through the hearts of his loved ones.

Memorials in his honor may be made to Janesville Cemetery, 142 North County Road 1100 East, Lerna, IL 62440 or Lincolnland Hospice of Sarah Bush Lincoln, 1004 Health Center Drive, Mattoon, IL 61938.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.