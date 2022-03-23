Menu
William L. Parker

William L. Parker

July 16, 1956 - March 17, 2022

HUME - William L. Parker, 65, of Hume passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Carle Hospital in Urbana.

Bill was born on July 16, 1956 in Mattoon, IL. He married Sherry Thomas on August 16, 1998 in Strasburg, IL.

He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Sherry Parker; four children: Joseph Hawn, Paul Hawn III, Tinetha Parker, and Kevin Parker; four grandchildren: Kiera Delong, Kodi Weeks, Jaylynn Parker, and Alex Hawn; two brothers: Greg and Steve Elam; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dave Elam; adoptive parents, Anna and Clifford Parker; and brother, David Elam.

Bill loved to be outdoors, especially if it was on a pond or lake and he had a fishing pole in his hand. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and brother and will be truly missed by all his family and friends.

There will be no services held.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 23, 2022.
