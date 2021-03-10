Menu
Dr. William L. Wall
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home - Bethalto
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL

Dr. William L. Wall

May 18, 1929 - March 6, 2021

BETHALTO - Dr. William L. Wall, age 91, of Bethalto, formerly of Charleston, IL, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Cedarhurst of Bethalto with his family by his side.

He was born May 18, 1929 in Hutchinson, KS, the son of Harry and Minnie (Wadsack) Wall. He married Gertrude A. Shaklee on June 9, 1951 in Wichita, KS and she preceded him in death on March 1, 2005.

Bill was a graduate of Hutchinson High School, Kansas State University Manhattan, and Washington University School of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Wall served his country in the US Army, as an E4 Corporal before beginning his private dental practice in Charleston, IL. After 45 years in practice, he went on to be an Instructor at Lake Land College, Dental Hygiene Dept. and worked for the Edgar County Dental Clinic.

Dr. Wall had a passion for dentistry and his patients. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his trips to Canada fishing, bridge club and many community activities.

Dr. Wall is survived by three children and their spouses: M. David and Joan Wall of Moro, Leslie and Calvin Watts of Rumford, RI, and Dustin Wall of St. Louis; a sister, Shirley Leslie-Friesen; two grandchildren: David and Jeffrey (Heather) Wall; four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Gertrude; he is preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings: Dorothy Schulke, Phillip Wall, and Harold Wall.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

The family has requested memorials to Edgar County Dental Clinic and/or Charleston Food Bank.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As my dentist for over two decades, I liked and admired Dr. Wall. He would do what you wanted. We seemed to "click". Even though he was very intelligent being, was always "down to earth", perhaps because of his rural Kansas roots. He loved U.of Kansas basketball and we talked basketball a lot. I wish I had visited him during retirement. He will be missed.
Ron Sutliff
March 17, 2021
Dr wall was one of the kindest person I knew he game me my first job after college
Vera browning jenkins
March 13, 2021
Words can´t express the loss of such a wonderful, kind, caring man. I know he loved all of his family tremendously. Having worked side by side, hand in hand with this gentle man - he spoke often about his children & grandchildren. Gertrude & Dr we´re just good down to earth folks. Doc as I liked to call him will always have a special place in my heart. Hold on to your memories of him, they are ever so precious now. !! Prayers & hugs to all of the Wall family. .
Catherine Veach
March 11, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss and send our sincere condolences. I so enjoyed working for Dr. Wall. He will be greatly missed..
Jerry and Gail Ferguson
March 11, 2021
I dont think you could ever find a more kinder man besides being the best dentist...He was surely gifted.
diane stirrett
March 10, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Wall. He was a dentist that was always available when he was needed. He was a very kind man. Prayers for comfort at this time.
Phillip and Tamera Hutton
March 10, 2021
