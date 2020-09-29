Eileen M. Fangmeyer

September 21, 1959 - September 26, 2020

Eileen M. Fangmeyer, age 61 of York, NE, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born on September 21, 1959 to Alfred and Barbara (Sokol) Ekeler at Friend, NE. Her greatest joy in life was her family, and especially her grandchildren. Eileen's family wishes to thank the physicians and health care providers and staff of Advanced Medical Imaging and Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center for all of their care and kindness. Survived by husband Allen of York, son David (Katie) Fangmeyer and their children Draden and Mya of Grand Island, NE, and daughter Sarah (Caitlin) Peterson of West Des Moines, IA. She is also survived by her siblings: Connie (Gene) Thomsen of Lincoln, NE, Dan (Kathy) Ekeler of Fairmont, NE, and Fran (Terry) Johnson of Lincoln and other family. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 am, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, York. Graveside Services: 1:30 pm that afternoon at Exeter Cemetery, Exeter, NE. The Mass will be streamed live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 1-8pm on Tuesday, with a rosary service at 6:30 pm that evening, all at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the Carolyn Scott Rainbow House at Children's Hospital of Omaha or to the American Cancer Society in Nebraska. www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York