Elaine Ware

June 29, 2020

On June 29, 2020, Elaine Ware (née Cadwallader) passed away, two days before her 88th birthday. Elaine was born and raised in Lincoln, graduating from Lincoln High in 1949 and attending the University of Nebraska from 1949-1951. She raised her children in Lincoln over the next decades, and in 1975, moved to Sedona, Arizona. In 1994 she became a resident of Roswell, New Mexico, and finally, in 2017, was moved to Minneapolis where she could receive the support of family as she navigated challenging health issues.

Elaine had a long, full life. She was a great and fierce lover of her family, which includes Vicki Novak of Denver, Terri Delebo (John) of Minneapolis, Tyler Novak of Scottsdale, brother Gary (Sheila) Cadwallader of Boise, and five grandchildren: Ross and Jack Delebo of Minneapolis, and Charles, Ani, and Eva Novak of Tucson and Cottonwood, Arizona.

Elaine never lost her sharp wit, her finely-tuned sarcasm, her delightful sense of humor, and her intelligent, common-sense outlook. She was still correcting people's grammar to the end of her days. She would frequently remind the bewildered nursing home staff that "chickens lay; people and objects lie," and she was legendary there for her quick wit and friendly banter.

Elaine will be interred at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln on October 5, 2020.