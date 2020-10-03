Menu
Mary Jo Handley
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020

Mary Jo (Manzitto) Handley

January 16, 1950 - October 1, 2020

Mary Jo (Manzitto) Handley of Ruskin, Florida passed away on October 1st, after suffering a head injury. She was born on January 16th, 1950 in Omaha Ne. to Angelo and Delores Manzitto. She was the oldest of four children, attended Holy Family/Cathedral of The Risen Christ school and Pius X High School. She continued her education by attending Peru State College and SCC graduating with an LPN License. She worked as a nurse in Lincoln for many years and as a night and Hospice nurse in Omaha and Florida.

Mary Jo is survived by her husband Larry Handley, son Michael (Sarah) Handley, son Joshua Handley, daughter Megan (Brian) Lawler: grandchildren Ava, Milena, Tyler and Bridget. She is also survived by her mother Delores Manzitto, sister Julie (Bill) Ashburn, brothers Sam (Jane) Manzitto, Mike (Linda) Manzitto and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Angelo Manzitto and son Joe Handley.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Research Institute (diabetesresearch.org) or Saint Anne Catholic church, 106 11th Ave NE, Ruskin, Florida 33570


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
So sorry for the loss of your sister Mary Jo. Way too young! You were so blessed to be with her and family. Love and Hugs
Patty Gilmore
October 3, 2020