Mary Lou King

June 18, 1922 - September 30, 2020

Mary Lou King, 98, of Lincoln, passed away September 30, 2020. Born June 18, 1922 in Lincoln, NE to Albert and Ruth (Farmer) Koenig. Mary Lou was married to Ralph for 62 years and together they raised four children. She was an avid University of Nebraska sports fan, whether it was football, basketball, or track. They enjoyed their cabin at Lake Wakonda and shared it with family and the B&S group for years. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary Lou was known for sharing her famous brownies with those around town.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ralph, daughter Carole Ann, and sons Gregory and Bradley. She is survived by son Stephen and daughter-in-law Dolores of Blue Eye, MO; daughter-in-law Elizabeth of Lincoln; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Please do a random act of kindness in her memory. Given current circumstances, a private graveside service will be held with Mary Lou's family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Food Bank of Lincoln at https://www.lincolnfoodbank.org/donate/ or 4840 Doris Bair Circle, Suite A Lincoln, Nebraska 68504. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com