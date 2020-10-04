Shirley Elizabeth Rine

March 18, 1944 - September 30, 2020

Shirley Elizabeth Rine, 76, of Waverly passed away September 30, 2020. Born March 18, 1944 in Trenton, NE to Harvey J. and Florence M. (Blue) Chapman. Shirley graduated from Trenton High School, received her BS from Kearney State College and her MA from UNL. During Shirley's career, she was an educator and taught Spanish and English at Deshler, Kearney, Elmwood and Lincoln Public Schools and finished her service as an Administrator at Lincoln High School, retiring in 2008 after 42 years. Shirley was a member of Chi Omega, Delta Kappa Gamma, LEA, NSEA, NEA and Waverly Library Board.

Family members include her husband Tom L. Rine; sons Tom M. (Pam) Rine, K.C. (Jill) Rine, and Jay (Brenna) Rine, all of Waverly; grandchildren Alyssa, Maggie, Mary Kate, Ross, Elizabeth, Peyton, Jordan, Camden and Keaton; sister Catherine Reiners, McCook; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; sisters Floretta Thomsen, Patricia Lafferty and Barbara Pantenburg; brothers James, Thomas and Oscar Chapman.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Wednesday (10-7-20) at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 North 148th Street. Family service to be held on Saturday, October 10th at 11am, Pastor Scott Larson, officiating. Overflow broadcast (frequency tba) via FM transmitter in parking lot. Service will be recorded and posted to www.roperandsons.com afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future designation or make a donation in Shirley's name to your favorite organization/charity. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com