Allen Keen

September 28, 2020

Allen Keen, 67, passed away with his loving family by his side on September 28, 2020. After a stint in the Army where he served in Germany as a tank driver, Al worked for the Lincoln Parks Department as an Arborist for over 30 years.

Al loved reading about history, studying maps, landscaping, and listening to music. Al was smart, kind and loving. He was first to say "Do you need any help?"

Al is survived by his wife of 42 years, Judy Keen and their son Darren Keen. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
I worked with Al for twenty nine years. He was foremost a true familyman. Al was honest, a trait that you don't see much of anymore. I will always miss those many friendly political arguements. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Grant Smith
October 4, 2020