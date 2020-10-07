Christine Elizabeth Mackie

November 26, 1929 - October 2, 2020

Christine Elizabeth Mackie, 90, of Seward, was born on November 26, 1929 to Blaise L. and Myrtle M. (Robinson) Diamond in Detroit, Michigan. On November 11, 1950, Christine was united in marriage to James D. Mackie in Detroit. Christine worked for the City of Lincoln as a Budget Analyst. Christine passed away on October 2, 2020 in Seward.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Mackie; sons, Roger (Ruth) Mackie, Rockford, Michigan, David (Tammy) Mackie, Seward, Steven (Beverly) Mackie, Columbus; daughter, Janice (Rev. Ralph) Schmidt, Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandchildren, Jon (Bonnie), Mark (Shannon), Sarah, Paul (Megan), Robert (Sarah), Timothy, Benjamin (fiancee, Gloria), Christopher, Carlin (fiancée, Ayshia), Caitlin, Curtis, Colleen, Allison, and Elijah.

Services will be at 1:30 pm Friday, Oct 9, at St. John Lutheran Church, Seward. Visitation: 4-8 pm with family present 6:30-8 pm, Thursday, Oct 8, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward; volzkefuneralhome.com