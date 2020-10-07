Menu
Vivian P. Condon

December 18, 1918 - October 4, 2020

Vivian P. Condon was born on December 18, 1918 in Lincoln, NE to Frank and Ida Splain, she passed away on October 4, 2020 at the age of 101. Vivian was a loving wife to Gayle Condon and helped him as a bookkeeper at Condon Auto Electric.

She loved raising her children and helping raise her grandchildren. Vivian was like a second mother to many. She also was a fantastic baker and loved cooking big family breakfasts.

She is survived by her children Bill (Paula) Condon and Carol Walden, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Gayle, her parents, and her brother William Splain.

There will be private family services with Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be directed to Grace Lutheran Church.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 7, 2020.
