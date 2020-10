John Ballard Glen, Jr.

October 5, 2020

John Ballard Glen, Jr., 78, Auburn, 10/5/20, Omaha. Family graveside: Sheridan West Cemetery, Auburn. Visitation: Thursday, 10/8, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family 6 to 8 at Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn. Memorials: Auburn Sports Boosters, Auburn Country Club, or Sheridan Cemetery Association.