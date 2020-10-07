Edward "Ed" James Slips

November 15, 1945 - October 6, 2020

Edward "Ed" James Slips, 74, of Grand Island passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Ed was born November 15, 1945 in Grand Island, the son of Edward and Enid (Gipe) Slips. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1964. Ed then attended Kearney State College before he enlisted in the United States Navy November 9, 1965. He was stationed at various duty stations in the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean during the Vietnam Era and was honorably discharged August 25, 1969. He then returned to Kearney State College and graduated in 1973 with a degree in History/Social Science.

He was employed with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services as a parole officer for 37 years, from which he retired. On May 30, 2007 Ed married Terry Snodgrass. Ed was a member of the Grand Island United Veterans Club Honor Guard and had proudly received the position of Commander. He was also a member of the United Congregational Church and the American Legion. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Ed was also a friend of all felines. He was a lifetime Corvette owner and enthusiast and an avid collector of antiques.

Those who will cherish his memory include his wife, Terry; son, Todd (Julie) Slips of Topeka, KS and daughter, Heather (Matt) Rogers of Waverly; stepchildren, Kim Nelson of Grand Island and Brian (Annette) Nelson of Golden, CO; grandchildren, Airforce SSgt. Colton (Bryonna) Slips and their daughter, Ella, Kaitlyn Slips, Airman 1C Madison Rogers and Logan Rogers; and step-grandchildren, Shelby Rowan, Colby Rowan and Tannin Nelson. He is also survived by his sister, Julie (Kenneth) Effenbeck of Deshler and their daughter, Brigett Effenbeck (Crayton Mosier); sister, Nancy Bandt; very special niece, Ginger (Randy) Breinig; numerous extended family; and five four-legged feline buddies. He was preceded by his parents.

Memorial service and celebration of Ed's life will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, at United Congregation Church in Grand Island. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Navy and the Grand Island Veterans Honor Guard. All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.