Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Grant Alan Porter

Grant Alan Porter

May 13, 1952 - October 6, 2020

Grant Alan Porter, age 68 of Wahoo, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Lincoln. He was born May 13, 1952 in Wahoo to William and Nancy (Duncan) Porter.

Survived by mother Nancy Porter of Wahoo; brothers Bruce (Laurel) Porter of Fountain Hills, AZ, Randall (Beth) Porter of Olancha, CA, Patrick (Connie) Porter of Omaha; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father William Porter.

Funeral 10:30 am Friday, First United Methodist Church, Wahoo. Visitation 5-7 pm Thursday, Pruss-Nabity funeral home. Interment Sunrise North Cemetery. Memorials to family for later designation. Condolences: prussnabity.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Very sorry for your loss.
Chris Sweetman
October 7, 2020