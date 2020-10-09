Elva Mares

October 7, 2020

Elva Mares died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on October 7, 2020. Born and raised at her family's farm outside of Bertrand Nebraska, Elva attended and graduated from Doane College where she met Jack Mares of Wilber whom she married on September 7, 1952. She and Jack were married until Jack's death in 1995.

Known for her great warmth and thoughtfulness, wisdom and strength, quick wit and intelligence, Elva was a loving and affectionate mother and grandmother to her three children and grandchildren. She leaves them a legacy of a wonderful sense of humor, of always seeing the good in people, and the important love of card playing.

A woman of deep and abiding faith, she served as the parish secretary at First Lutheran Church for over 30 years, only fully retiring when she was 80 years old. She touched countless lives through her work at First Lutheran, providing thoughtful care and friendship to all those who came through its doors.

Elva is survived by her daughters Diane Mares of Prairie Village, Kansas and Mary Mares of Bethesda, Maryland; grandson Nate Mares of Lincoln; granddaughters Natalie Peters (Matt) of Lincoln and Jackie Mares (Doug Deever) of San Antonio, Texas; and daughter-in-law Jan Mares Modica (Matt) of Gretna. She was the happy great grandma of six-month old Carson Peters. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; and son, David.

Friends and loved ones are welcome to a visitation from 3:00-5:00pm on Sunday, October 11, at Butherus, Maser, and Love (4040 A Street.) A private celebration of Elva's life will be held for family at First Lutheran Church in Lincoln on Monday, October 12 at 11:00am and can be viewed virtually at via a link in Elva's obituary on www.bmlfh.com. Burial will follow at Wilber Czech Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Elva's honor to First Lutheran Church and Tabitha Hospice.