Reginald R. "Reg" Yates

Reginald "Reg" R. Yates

October 7, 2020

Reginald "Reg" R. Yates, 89 of Ashland, NE passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Reg worked for Western Electric for 35 years.

Survived by his children, Joyce (Tim) Victor of Grand Island, NE, Jim (Donna Yard) Yates of Ashland, Janet (Tim) Neumann of Wahpeton, ND; 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service with Masonic Rites Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, 11:00 am at United Methodist Church in Ashland. Visitation, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, 5-7 pm at Marcy Mortuary. Face coverings and social distancing required while attending the funeral and visitation. Face masks will be provided. Interment with Military Honors at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials to Ashland United Methodist Church, Shriners Hospital for Children or Special Operations Warrior Foundation. The Funeral will be live streamed on Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. Attendees on Saturday are encouraged to bring their own chair, the service will be outside of the church. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th, Ashland, NE 68003
Oct
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
United Methodist Church
, Ashland, Nebraska
GUEST BOOK
Our deepest sympathies to you. You will be in our prayers.
Fred and Jenny Love
October 8, 2020