Lester Leland Lawson

October 4, 2020

Lester Leland Lawson, age 79 of Hudson, OH, formerly of Lincoln, NE passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. Lester served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for the Nebraska Department of Soil Conservation for 20 years and then as a draftsman/surveyor for the Nebraska Department of Roads until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents Paul Jesse Lawson and Oleta (nee Hewitt) Lawson and his sister Laurice Viccarone (Dominic). He was uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Private family services held. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, Ohio. www.johonsonromito.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
October 11, 2020