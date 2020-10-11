James "Jim" Bitz

March 7, 1945 - October 6, 2020

Knowing Jesus as his savior, James "Jim" Bitz went to heaven on October 6, 2020. He passed at home, surrounded by loving family. Born 3/7/1945 in Santa Fe, NM, Jim had many vocations, among them cowboy, prison guard, owner of Keep It Clean Janitorial Service, and, best of all, doting Dad and Grandpa. Jim loved fishing and watching movies or exploring topics on his computer. He was most himself in his pickup with the windows down. He loved Boston Creme pie and menudo, and no food was ever spicy enough for his palate.

Jim is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughter Paula and son-in-law Andrew; son James and daughter-in-law Allison; daughter Christella; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; many non-blood kin who thought of him as dad; and numerous friends.

Memorials to Children's Hospital Foundation - Rainbow House, 8404 Indian Hills Drive Floor 6, Omaha, NE, 68114, or Trinity Lutheran Church. Due to covid, no funeral will be held at this time. The family plans a celebration of life in 2021.