Miroslav M "Joe" Hamersky

October 5, 2020

Miroslav M "Joe" Hamersky 87 of Lincoln, Ne passed away October 5, 2020. Born in 1933 in Deweese, NE to Charles and Mary Hamersky. Joe graduated from Edgar High School and Lincoln School of Commerce where he earned his Accounting Degree. After serving in the Korea War, his career included employment at Metal Craft Engineering in the Accounting Department, HyGain Electronics as a Purchasing agent and Nicholson Supply Company in Sales.

He was a member of the Lincoln Transportation Club, Christopher Columbus Society and the American Legion. For 50 years he was an Event Staff member at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. He was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church where he served as an Usher and worked at their Thrift Store as a volunteer angel. Joe enjoyed sporting events. He spent numerous hours watching each of his kids participate in the specialty sport. He also enjoyed attending Nebraska athletic events with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Antonine "Toni" (Quattrocchi), sons John (Shelley), Dave (Heather), Charlie (Kathy) Hamersky and daughter Anne (Randy) Nissen. Grandchildren Collette, Antonio, Bryson, Trevor and Connor Hamersky, step-grandson Derrick (Kenzie) Fuller, step-great-grandchildren Hayden and Harley Fuller.

Preceded in death by parents Charles and Mary Hamersky, father and mother-in-law Gus and Antonine "Lena" and brother in law Augie Quattrocchi, brother Alfons and wife Lucy Hamersky, brother-in law Ted Milburn, and sister-in law Eleanor Hamersky.

Visitation will be Monday 9-9 with Family present 6-8pm at the funeral home. Rosary & Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:00am & 10:30 at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 36th & Randolph. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Teresa Catholic Church and Food Bank of Lincoln. Condolences may be left at: www.bmlfh.com. As a courtesy to the family we will be attempting to live stream the services at: https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856