Stephen Blake Damian
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020

Stephen Blake Damian

May 16, 1952 – October 2, 2020

Stephen Blake Damian passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Holmes Lake Manor. Stephen was born May 16, 1952 in Lincoln, NE. After graduating from Lincoln High School, he attended Lincoln School of Commerce. He worked for Lincoln Public Schools in accounting for a short time.

Stephen is survived by a daughter Stephanie Kelleybrew Carter, Kansas City; his parents Raulo & Wilma Damian; brother Mickey & wife Jody Damian; sister Kathleen & husband Mike Voecks and many nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services are pending. Memorials to Homes Lake Rehabilitation & Care Center. Condolences at wyuka.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
