September 2, 1932 - October 3, 2020

Mary F. Voboril, age 88 years, Mackville, KY, formerly of Dwight, born Sept. 2, 1932, passed away Oct. 3, 2020. Visitation: 1- 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Dwight. Visitation will resume from 5:30 – 7 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Raymond Jansen celebrating Mass. Graveside service and interment: Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Dwight. Memorials: Assumption Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
