Viola Mae "Sandy" Root

July 15, 1925 - October 6, 2020

Viola Mae "Sandy" Root, 95, of Waverly, passed away October 6, 2020. Born July 15, 1925 in rural Minden, IA to Ernest and Edith (Heiman) Sander. Sandy was a member of First United Methodist Church in Waverly.

Family members include her daughter Sarah Root and son Christopher Root; grandchildren Nathaniel, Joshua, Caleb and Shiana Root. Preceded in death by her husband Raymond Charles Root.

Private family Service. Memorials in lieu of flowers to First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkstone, Waverly, NE 68462. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com