Nancy L. Borchers

June 27, 1952 - October 7, 2020

Nancy L. Borchers, 68, of Lincoln, passed away October 7, 2020. She was born in Lincoln on June 27, 1952, to Harvey and Lois Schulenberg. She was a loving wife, mother & grandmother and enjoyed her pets dearly. She loved spending every moment with her family, especially her granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her Parents and Brothers, Robert 'Bob' Schulenberg and Mark Schulenberg. She is survived by her Husband of 41 years, Dennis Borchers; Children, Alisha (Aaron) Stopp and Trent (Nicole) Borchers of Lincoln; Granddaughters, Ayla & Avryn Stopp and Brielle Borchers; Brother, William 'Bill' (Vicki) Schulenberg of Lincoln; Sister, Barb (Pat) Pfeifer, of Papillion; Many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Cremation has taken place. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnccfh.com