John William Jonas
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

John William Jonas

August 18, 1937 - October 8, 2020

John William Jonas, 83, of Lincoln passed away October 8, 2020. Born August 18, 1937 in Atkinson, NE to William and Josephine Jonas. He graduated from Burwell High School in 1955. After graduating, he was drafted into the United States Army. Following his honorable discharge, he worked at Kearney State College before retiring in 1993 and moved to Lincoln in 2003. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council in Kearney.

John is preceded in death by his Parents; Brothers, Melvin, Harry and Kenneth Jonas; Sister, Violet Adamek. He is survived by his Son, William 'Bill' R. (Sally) Jonas of Lincoln; Daughter, Debra (Don) Sladky of Cibolo, TX; Granddaughter, Megan (Cris) Grey of San Antonio; Great-grandson, Cayden Grey of San Antonio, TX; Sister, Dorothy (Harry) Klimek of Kearney.

Memorial Mass: Monday, October 12, 2020 at 1:30 PM with Rosary Service starting at 1PM at St. Teresa's Catholic Church (735 S. 36th Street, Lincoln, NE) Graveside Service: Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:30AM at Cottonwood Cemetery, Burwell, NE. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnccfh.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Rosary
1:00p.m.
St. Teresa's Catholic Church
735 S. 36th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska
Oct
12
Memorial Mass
1:30p.m.
St. Teresa's Catholic Church
735 S. 36th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska
Oct
13
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Cottonwood Cemetery
, Burwell, Nebraska
