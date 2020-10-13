Jay P. (Phil) Holman

April 29, 1925 - October 8, 2020

Jay P. (Phil) Holman, 95, of Lincoln, passed away October 8, 2020. Born April 29, 1925 in Omaha, NE to Jay G. and Ruth (Speice) Holman. Jay served in the U. S. Army during WWII in the European Theatre of Operations, retiring as Colonel. Jay received his BS from University of Nebraska Lincoln and his MS at Kansas State University. He retired from the University of Nebraska Lincoln as Professor Emeritus, Department of Agricultural and Home Economics Communication. He was a member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church and Elder, VFW, American Legion Post #3, Reserve Officers Association, Retired Officers Association, Lincoln Sky Knights RC Club, and Gamma Sigma Delta fraternity. Family members include his son James (Barbara) Holman, Felt, ID; daughters Patricia Holman, San Francisco, CA and Linda (Matthew) Langemeier, Littleton, CO; grandchildren Russ, Peter, Laura, Scott, Matthew, Luke, Anna, Adam and Kaitlyn; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Arvilla, son John Paul, daughter Ann Elizabeth Meyer and sisters Elizabeth, Kathleen and Margaret. Memorial Service: 9:00 a.m. Friday (10-16-20) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street with Rev. Thomas Dummermuth, officiating. Memorials to Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive, Lincoln, NE 68510. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. "Hugs from Home" or condolences online at Roperandsons.com