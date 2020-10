Donald R. Schark

October 12, 2020

Donald R. Schark, 94, of Wilber, NE, passed away October 12, 2020. Private family services will be held with Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber, NE in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family or to Post Office Box 462, Wilber, NE 68465. Please visit www.kunclfh.com for further information.