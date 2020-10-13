Menu
Michael Stanton Lockee Sr.

January 10, 1947 - October 6, 2020

Michael "Mike" Stanton Lockee Sr., 73, of Lincoln, died October 6, 2020. Born January 10, 1947 in Boca Raton, Florida, the son of Archie and Virginia Lockee. Survivors: significant other, Patricia Groathouse; sister, Marsha (Bruce) McCracken; son, Mike (Dana) Lockee Jr of Walton; daughters, Anne Lockee of San Diego, California, Haze Holtorf of Lincoln. Patti's children: AJ (Stephanie) Groathouse, Lonnie (Tina) Groathouse and Toby (Heather) Groathouse. Grandchildren: Madeleine, Emmett, Silas, Michael III, Izek, Steel and Henry. Extended grandchildren: Jordan, Jared, Taylor, Derek, Tyler, Megan, Brianna, Chloe, Maggie and Emily. Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Gill. A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm on October 25, 2020 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St., Lincoln, NE. Cremation, no visitation. Condolences may be sent to PO Box 4337, Lincoln, NE 68504.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 13, 2020.
