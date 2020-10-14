Menu
William "Bill" Reubenking Sr.
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020

William "Bill" Reubenking Sr.

January 15, 1944 - August 4, 2020

William "Bill" Reubenking Sr. passed away peacefully in his home in Lincoln, Nebraska on August 4, 2020. He was born on January 15, 1944 in Shenandoah, Iowa.

Preceded in death parents Ernest and Callie; siblings Betty Jean, Mae Irene, and Virginia "Gin" Ruth. Survived by children William "Will" (Laurie), Lisa (Jonathan), Deana; sisters Iva and Rosie; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private interment with Military Funeral Honors at Randoph Cemetery in Iowa. Celebration of Life for residents and close friends at the Mahoney Manor community center in Lincoln, October 16, 2020, 12:30PM to 1:30PM, followed by another Celebration of Life for close family members, 2:00PM to 5:00PM. The separate time frames are to comply with Covid restrictions in place. Masks are required to attend. The Nebraska Cremation Society, 402-200-3366, NebraskaCremation.com.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Celebration of Life
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Mahoney Manor community center
, Lincoln, Nebraska
Oct
16
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Mahoney Manor community center
