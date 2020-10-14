Marie Louise Shattuck

September 22, 1925 - October 4, 2020

Marie Louise Shattuck, age 95, of Lincoln, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Marie was born September 22, 1925 to Gustav and Elin Nelson. Marie is survived by her loving children, Cathy Shattuck, Carolyn (John) Espenschade, Nancy Shattuck; grandchildren Nicole (Darrin) Worrell, Blake (Amanda) Reigert, Karen (Mike) Standley, Kelly (fiancé, Brandon Priest) Espenschade; 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Eugene Shattuck and sisters Betty Lindskoog and Lois Anderson. Graveside services were held, Friday, October 9, 2020, at Bethlehem Covenant Church Cemetery rural Waverly. Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation, (www.parkinson.org) 200 SE 1st St. Suite #800, Miami, FL 33131. Condolences online at Lincolnfh.com